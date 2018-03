Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has announced ticket price for Formula 1 World Cup in Sochi.

Report informs, the tickets start from 8,300 rubles (about 130 AZN).

This price is valid for temporary stands. Seats of the main stands cost 18,800 rubles (about 290 AZN) would have to pay.

Russian stage of the competition is scheduled for 29 April - 1 May 2016 in Sochi.

Baku will play host to the Formula 1 World Cup Grand Prix, on June 17 to 19.