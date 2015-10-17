 Top
    Rovnag Abdullayev met with President of International Judo Federation

    Azerbaijani judocas are now competing at Grand Slam tournament in Paris

    Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF) Rovnag Abdullayev paid a visit to France. Report was told by Head of Press and Public Relations Department of the Federation Elnur Ashrafoghlu, during visit to Paris, Mr.Abdullayev met with President of the International Judo Federation (IJF), Marius Vizer.

    M.Vizer congratulated Azerbaijani guest with his new position. He has appreciated care for judo and as well sport at state-level and mentioned great success of Azerbaijan in organizaton of Baku 2015 the First European Games.

    Azerbaijani judocas are now competing at "Grand Slam" tournament in Paris. 

