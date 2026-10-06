Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
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    Rashid Mammadaliyev wins bronze medal at World Judo Championships

    Individual sports
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 19:39
    Rashid Mammadaliyev wins bronze medal at World Judo Championships

    Azerbaijani judoka Rashid Mammadaliyev has won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Baku, Report informs.

    The athlete defeated Brazilian Daniel Cargnin in the bronze medal match.

    Rashid Mammadaliyev wins bronze medal at World Judo Championships
    Rashid Mammadaliyev wins bronze medal at World Judo Championships
    Rashid Mammadaliyev wins bronze medal at World Judo Championships
    Rashid Mammadaliyev wins bronze medal at World Judo Championships
    Rashid Mammadaliyev 2026 World Judo Championships National Gymnastics Arena
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    Dünya çempionatı: Rəşid Məmmədəliyev bürünc medal qazanıb - YENİLƏNİB-4
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    Рашид Мамедалиев завоевал бронзовую медаль на ЧМ по дзюдо - ОБНОВЛЕНО-3
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