Rashid Mammadaliyev wins bronze medal at World Judo Championships
Individual sports
- 06 October, 2026
- 19:39
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Azerbaijani judoka Rashid Mammadaliyev has won a bronze medal at the World Championships in Baku, Report informs.
The athlete defeated Brazilian Daniel Cargnin in the bronze medal match.
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