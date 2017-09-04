 Top
    Ramil Guliyev votes Athlete of Month in Europe

    European Athletics Federation has said

    Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ramil Guliyev now representing the Turkish national team has been awarded the Athlete of the Year award in Europe.

    Report informs, the survey on official website of the European Athletics Federation declared.

    As a result of the voting, the 27-year-old sprinter has been chosen the best athlete of August.

    Notably, last month, Ramil Guliyev won Turkey’s first gold medal in the history in the race at 200 m distance at the World Championship in London. He also claimed gold at the Diamond League in the race at the same distance in England’s Birmingham city and silver in the race at 100 m distance at the ISTAF Games in Berlin.  

