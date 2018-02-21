Pyeongchang-2018: Canada wins 9th gold medal

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Canada's Brady Leman won gold in men's skicross on Wednesday at the Pyeongchang Olympics, making up for his fourth-place finish at the Sochi Games four years ago.

Report informs, Leman was in the four-man big final with Toronto's Kevin Drury.

Drury finished fourth after crashing with Sergey Ridzik, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, early in the race. Because Drury lost a ski he wasn't allowed to try and get down the hill for a potential bronze. Instead, Ridzik got back on his feet and finished behind Leman and Switzerland's Marc Bischofberger.

Notably, it is Canada’s 9th gold medal and overall 20th. In number of medals Norway took first place (30 medals), Germany - second place (23). Canada is in third place.