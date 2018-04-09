Public transport timetable changes due to Formula 1 in Baku - LIST

© Report

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Public transport routes, which will provide the arrival of spectators to the track, Formula 1 town at Baku Boulevard and departure during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix are determined.

Report was informed in the Baku City Circuit press service.

It was reported that according to the Transport Management Plan prepared to ensure uninterrupted traffic in central streets of Baku city on the eve of the competition, bus routes No 65, 5 and 53 running near the track will run from 6:00 am to 4:00 am, metro stations "28 May" and "Icheri Sheher" will operate from 6:00 am to 2:00 am.

Notably, Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on April 27-29.