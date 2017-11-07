Police officer a member of Azerbaijani team grabbing European Championship

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ It was unveiled that Rauf Mammadov, a member of the Azerbaijani men's chess team, wining the European Championship in Crete, Greece, serves as police officer.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

It was reported that 29-year-old chess player is an inspector at the Sport Training Department of the MIA Sport Society, police senior lieutenant.

Mammadov started playing chess at the age of seven. He won title of grandmaster in 2004 and won a gold medal in Novi Sad, Serbia in 2009, also in the European Championship in Warsaw, Poland in 2013.