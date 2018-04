Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Silver medalist of 2016 Rio Summer Olympic Games in BMX racing Jelle van Gorkom went into a coma.

Report informs referring to the Agency Frans Press, 27-year-old Dutch athlete sustained injury during the exercise.

He was hospitalized in a critical condition with fractures of skeletons and ribs. In addition, his liver, spleen and kidney has been injured.

The BMX World Championship will be held in Baku on June 5-9.