New building of Chess School opened in Tartar district of Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of a new building of Children`s and Youth Chess School, which was constructed at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Tartar.

Report informs, the head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the building.

There are photo stands in the foyer of the school reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s and President Ilham Aliyev`s visits to Tartar, as well as their meetings with the district public. There is also "Brave Azerbaijani Army" photo stand reflecting Armenia's shelling Tartar district this April, Azerbaijani Armed Force's respond to the enemy, as well as President Ilham Aliyev's and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva's viewing the damage to the region and their meetings with residents and the wounded in frontier villages.

The three-storey building, which occupies a total area of 1300 square metres, has administrative rooms, offices, conference and game halls. Classrooms in the school were supplied with necessary equipment. A monitor for watching live competitions was also installed here. The school employs 15 people.

The head of state and his spouse wished young chess players success and posed for photographs with them.