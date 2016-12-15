Ministry of Youth and Sports hosts Azerbaijani national taekwondo team

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan has today held a press conference devoted to the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation that has been named “The Best Member National Association of the Year" by World Taekwondo Federation.

Report informs, Deputy Minister Ismayil Ismayilov in his opening speech appreciated championship of Azerbaijani team.

He expressed confidence in successful performance of taekwondo practitioners in the upcoming competitions.

Federation Vice-President Naghi Safarov also commented on the victory: "Our team is now in the first place which won championship of Olympic sports. 8 strongest teams in the world are taking part in the competition. We have not given cup this year and it remained in Azeribaijan."

According to him, a number of new bases will be opened in 2017. The Secretary-General said the first base scheduled to open in Aghdam region.

It was also noted that Ramin Azizov and Gunay Agakishiyeva will be included in the first team when they will be ready.