Michael Schumacher is tying to win his 'toughest race'

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ever since Michael Schumacher was moved into his Swiss home after sustaining a serious head injury in a skiing accident in December 2013, not much has been revealed about the F1 racer's health progress as his family has imposed a near total-news blackout on his condition, Report informs citing foreign media.

But in a speech delivered by former Ferrari president Luca di Montezemolo, Schumacher is said to be fighting the "toughest race" of his life.

As Montemozolo was inducted into the Automotive Hall of Fame earlier this week, he dedicated his award to the Formula 1 driver.

"I don't know if I could have received this award without him," said the former Ferrari boss. "It is dedicated to him, because he is trying to win his toughest race."

Earlier this year, his manager Sabine Kehm said that the F1 star was "making progress" but said that "people must keep the seriousness of his injuries in mind." Schumacher's family is reportedly facing spiraling care costs with the current spending on his rehabilitation.

In February, it was revealed that Schumacher's Norwegian mountain home had been sold for a little over $3.1 million as he continues to recover from his skiing injuries.