Members of Azerbaijani national judo team cast ballots in referendum

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Members of the Azerbaijani national judo team, which are at the training camp in Shamkir Olympic Complex, have voted in the referendum.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), Azerbaijani judokas and the coaches have attended the popular vote.

They voted at the polling station No.6 of Shamkir city constituency No.98.

Notably, on September 26 from 08:00 am Azerbaijan has launched a popular vote (referendum) in the territory of the republic.