    Lithuanian chess player : I think that the conditions for play at the Chess Olympiad in Baku are great

    I've been here in Baku before and played in 2007

    Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ I think that the conditions for play at the Chess Olympiad in Baku are great.

    Report informs, member of chess team of Lithuania, deputy of the Saeima Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen said to Chess Cast channel.

    " Olympics is very impressive. Actually there is a lot of space, you can see all the players. Olympiad is also a little bit of chess and also social event. Here it is a great mixture of both" - said chess player.

    She also noted she has been in Baku before and played in 2007.

