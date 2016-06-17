Legendary footballer Pele awarded with Olympic order

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ Three-time world champion in the national team of Brazil, legendary footballer Pele was awarded with the Olympic order.

Report informs referring to the official website of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, the medal was awarded to Pele in his hometown of Santos by the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach.

"Pele is the example of the Olympic values of friendship and respect in all their Affairs – both on the field and outside it", said Bach. A huge number of people, including me, there is a huge personal attachment to this truly great athlete".

In 1999, the IOC called Pele the greatest athlete of the century, although the famous Brazilian never participated in the Olympic games.

The Olympic order is awarded for special services to the Olympic movement, was established in 1974.