Kanan Heybatov: Success at U23 World Championships - well-deserved result

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Kanan Heybatov (70 kg), who won gold at the U23 World Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia, said that he prepared very well for the competition, Report informs.

The athlete emphasized that his efforts were not in vain: "Thank God, my work was not in vain. I finished the U23 World Championships with a gold medal."

He also expressed confidence in future success: "I hope that next year I can prepare better and show good results at the European and World Championships."

Heybatov spoke about the final match: "This was my second encounter with the Iranian athlete. We previously met at a competition in Croatia. At this tournament, although I was behind in the score, I managed to win with a score of 9:4."

This is Kanan Heybatov's first gold medal at the U23 World Championships.