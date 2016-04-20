Boxer Javid Chalabiyev: 'I fought against the Armenian on behalf of Azerbaijani soldiers'

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Everything was good. You are familiar with the course of fights. I have won gold medal and license'.

Report was told by boxer Javid Chalabiyev, who won gold medal at 56 kg weight in the European qualifying tournament in Samsun, Turkey and qualified for the Olympiads.

J.Chalabiyev spoke about the fight against Armenian boxer Aram Avagyan, whom he defeated at the semi-final: 'I was aware that I will fight against Armenian boxer. It also was additional responsibility for me. I felt the responsibility to fight on behalf of the Azerbaijani people. So, I should have fought with all my strength and won. This was my goal and I got it. Every athlete gets the feeling to win by early knockout. I also fought this way.

As a result, I won and I got a license. During fight against the Armenian boxer, I had information on the frontline events. I was aware that our servicemen killed. I fought on behalf of Azerbaijani soldiers, the people. I didn't think about losing at all. I fought only for victory. I achieved my goal. I dedicate this victory to our people, martyrs and to the soldiers, who protect our homeland'.

24-year-old boxer also commented on the statement of Armenian boxer regarding mentioning referees as a cause of his defeat: 'Armenian have always talked such way. They use this method in any case. It is natural. They cannot realize defeat. Moreover, Armenians will never admit their lose. Everything is clear. The whole world was watching the fight. My team-mate Abdulgadir Abdullayev has defeated Armenian athlete, representing Ukraine and also won a license.

This is gratifying victory for Azerbaijan. Each victory over Armenian athletes rejoices not only me, but all the people. We are proud of a victory of our team-mates as our people feel pride for the victory over Armenians'.