Japan sets new Winter Olympics record

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Japan set a new Winter Olympics record to beat the Netherlands and win a surprise women's speed skating team pursuit gold in Pyeongchang.

Report informs, the world record-holding Japanese trio of sisters Miho and Nana Takagi and Ayano Sato defeated the Dutch in the gold medal race, winning in an Olympic-record 2 minutes, 53.89 seconds at Gangneung Oval. The same Dutch trio of Marrit Leenstra, Ireen Wust and Antoinette de Jong had raced to the previous Olympic-record 2:55.61 in qualifying on Monday.

In the men's race, Norway edged out South Korea to claim gold in 3:37.32. While the Netherlands won men's bronze.

The Dutch finished in 2:55.48 to earn silver.

Notably, Winter Olympic Games will end on February 25.