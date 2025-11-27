Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Jabbarov: Wrestling to make Azerbaijani nation proud with high results

    Individual sports
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 15:47
    Jabbarov: Wrestling to make Azerbaijani nation proud with high results

    Wrestling will continue to make the Azerbaijani nation proud with its high results in the coming years, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, as quoted by Report.

    "During the General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the activity report covering the past four years was presented, and elections to the Executive Committee were conducted.

    As part of the Assembly, together with members of the wrestling community, we reviewed future plans and outlined upcoming tasks. We are confident that the Azerbaijani wrestling will continue to achieve even greater successes in the years ahead and make our nation proud," reads the post.

    Mikayıl Cabbarov: "Güləş sahəsi növbəti illərdə də yüksək nəticələrlə xalqımızı qürurlandıracaq"
    Микаил Джаббаров: Борьба и в последующие годы будет радовать наш народ высокими результатами

