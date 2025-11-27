Jabbarov: Wrestling to make Azerbaijani nation proud with high results
Individual sports
- 27 November, 2025
- 15:47
Wrestling will continue to make the Azerbaijani nation proud with its high results in the coming years, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on X, as quoted by Report.
"During the General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, the activity report covering the past four years was presented, and elections to the Executive Committee were conducted.
As part of the Assembly, together with members of the wrestling community, we reviewed future plans and outlined upcoming tasks. We are confident that the Azerbaijani wrestling will continue to achieve even greater successes in the years ahead and make our nation proud," reads the post.
Latest News
16:55
Photo
Azerbaijan embassy officials visit Colombey les Deux Églises, honor de Gaulle legacyForeign policy
16:52
Zakharova: Lavrov won't attend OSCE Foreign Ministers' Council meeting in AustriaRegion
16:49
Türkiye-Azerbaijan media platform proves effective, diplomat saysMedia
16:32
Caspian countries extend ban on sturgeon fishing until 2026Region
16:22
Media literacy goes beyond distinguishing real news from disinformation, Kyrgyz officialMedia
16:16
AZAL and Jordanian delegation discuss expansion of cooperation in civil aviationInfrastructure
16:11
Liga Siceva: Azerbaijan becoming gateway for Baltic businesses to South CaucasusBusiness
16:05
Mikayil Jabbarov re-elected as President of Azerbaijan Wrestling FederationIndividual sports
16:04