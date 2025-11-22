Jabbarov: Azerbaijani wrestlers conclude 2025 with magnificent results

Azerbaijani wrestlers ended 2025 with spectacular results, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister and President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF), wrote on X, Report informs.

"Our wrestlers concluded the year 2025 with an excellent performance.

At the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, our team earned a total of 11 medals - 2 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze.

Gold medalists: Zhala Aliyeva, Arsenii Dzhioev

Silver medalists: Hasrat Jafarov, Murad Ahmadiyev, Ruzanna Mammadova, Islam Bazarganov, Aghanazar Novruzov

Bronze medalists: Elnura Mammadova, Nigar Mirzazada, Magomedkhan Magomedov, Giorgi Meshvildishvili

We sincerely congratulate our athletes, as well as their coaches and parents, on this achievement and wish them continued success in the coming year," reads the post.