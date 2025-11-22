Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Jabbarov: Azerbaijani wrestlers conclude 2025 with magnificent results

    Individual sports
    • 22 November, 2025
    • 13:29
    Jabbarov: Azerbaijani wrestlers conclude 2025 with magnificent results

    Azerbaijani wrestlers ended 2025 with spectacular results, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Economy Minister and President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation (AWF), wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Our wrestlers concluded the year 2025 with an excellent performance.

    At the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, our team earned a total of 11 medals - 2 gold, 5 silver, and 4 bronze.

    Gold medalists: Zhala Aliyeva, Arsenii Dzhioev

    Silver medalists: Hasrat Jafarov, Murad Ahmadiyev, Ruzanna Mammadova, Islam Bazarganov, Aghanazar Novruzov

    Bronze medalists: Elnura Mammadova, Nigar Mirzazada, Magomedkhan Magomedov, Giorgi Meshvildishvili

    We sincerely congratulate our athletes, as well as their coaches and parents, on this achievement and wish them continued success in the coming year," reads the post.

