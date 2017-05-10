IWF President Tamas Ajan opposes punishment of Azerbaijan for doping

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Tamas Ajan opposed the punishment of Azerbaijan for doping.

Report informs referring to press service of Azerbaijan Weightlifting Federation (AWF), the 78-year-old Hungarian functionary said during his speech at the symposium on weightlifting organized in Prague (Czech Republic).

According to T.Ajan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Russia and other similar countries play an important role in the development of weightlifting. The IWF President expressed concern over the punishment of such strong countries in this sport for doping. He noted the implementation of large-scale work in the countries that are planned to be punished, making changes in organizational structures, taking the necessary steps for development: “Last year I visited Azerbaijan, got acquainted with both the large (the central base in the AWF park) and with the small academy (lyceum). I also saw the work done by them, the training base, infrastructure, places for food and training, as well as the academy in Shuvalan. These people love weightlifting and spend a large amount of money on its development. In this case, why punish these people and even keep the question on the agenda? If the states improve their attitude to this sport, change attitude and point of view, introduce innovations, improve the material and technical base, conduct a serious fight against doping, we should be on their side and support in these matters”.

Notably, the AWF Secretary General Rizvan Rasulov participated in the symposium on weightlifting. The event was attended by presidents and general secretaries from more than 15 countries in Europe and Asia. President of IWF Tamas Ajan also participated in the discussions. The agenda included several issues, including the forthcoming elections of IWF President in Bangkok, Thailand, anti-doping issues, upgrading equipment for weightlifting, holding seminars for trainers, judges, etc.

The only issue outside the agenda was related to forthcoming 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Azerbaijan and the process of preparation for them. At the request of IWF president, R. Rasulov presented extensive information on this matter.