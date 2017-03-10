IJF officials and Azerbaijan Judo Federation staff visited Alley of Honor

© judo.az

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Officials of the International Judo Federation and staff of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation visited grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor.

Report informs, they paid tribute to memory of the national leader and laid a wreath and flowers at the grave.

A prominent ophthalmologist, scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva also was commemorated, flowers were laid at her grave.

The Grand Slam international tournament will start at the Sports Palace named after Heydar Aliyev at 13:00 local time.

Notably, the prestigious judo tournament dedicated to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev, will end on March 12.