III CIS Games: Competitions in 8 sports to be held today

Competitions in eight sports will be held today as part of the III CIS Games in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The teams of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will face off in the bronze medal match.

The rhythmic gymnastics competitions will begin in Shaki.

The volleyball tournament will determine the winners on the final day at the Ganja Sports Palace. The fencing competitions will also continue there, and the results of the shooting competition will be announced.

In addition, the winners of the 3x3 basketball competition will be determined in Ganja.

The canoe sprint finals will be held in Mingachevir.