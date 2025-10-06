III CIS Games: Competitions in 8 sports to be held today
Individual sports
- 06 October, 2025
- 08:48
Competitions in eight sports will be held today as part of the III CIS Games in Azerbaijan, Report informs.
The teams of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan will face off in the bronze medal match.
The rhythmic gymnastics competitions will begin in Shaki.
The volleyball tournament will determine the winners on the final day at the Ganja Sports Palace. The fencing competitions will also continue there, and the results of the shooting competition will be announced.
In addition, the winners of the 3x3 basketball competition will be determined in Ganja.
The canoe sprint finals will be held in Mingachevir.
Latest News
09:56
Rome calls on US to reconsider extra tariff on pasta importsOther countries
09:41
UK government undermined China spying probe to protect Beijing ties, say officialsOther countries
09:30
US to begin construction of new Virginia-class submarine in DecemberOther countries
09:18
CBA currency exchange rates (06.10.2025)Finance
09:13
Man arrested after about 50 shots fired from Sydney flat into street, injuring 16Other countries
09:00
Death toll from India landslides rises to 23Other countries
08:50
At least 65 Palestinians killed in Gaza in 24 hours due to Israeli attacksOther countries
08:48
III CIS Games: Competitions in 8 sports to be held todayIndividual sports
08:44