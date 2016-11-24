ICF president: Because of terror attacks in Tunis, we decided to hold congress in Azerbaijan

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ “This is my third trip to Azerbaijan. First time I visited Azerbaijan for International President's Cup Regatta in 2011. Then I attended European Games. Today I am here for meeting”.

Report informs, President of International Canoe Federation (ICF) José Perurena López said speaking about 36th congress of the organization held in Boulevard Hotel.

Spanish guest expressed his satisfaction on organization of ICF’s congress in Baku: “ICF hold congress once in two years. In the last we decided to hold next congress in Tunis. Unfortunately, the Executive Board of the Federation decided to change place of congress because of terrorist attacks in Tunis. I negotiated with Azerbaijan Ministry of Youth and Sports and Azerbaijan National Rowing Federation. We decided to hold next congress in Baku with agreement of Azerbaijani side and ICF Executive Board. I am familiar with Azerbaijan’s high capacity and experience in organization of international events.

He suggested Azerbaijan to participate in ICF’s management structure: “Today we discussed only structural issues. Tomorrow we will elect new president of ICF. Four delegates from each continent participate here. I suggested to Azerbaijan delegation to make step forward in this direction. Because Azerbaijan is very strong country in canoe sport”.

Notably, the event ends on November 26.