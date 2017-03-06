Azerbaijani national team manager: We will keep on preparations for upcoming Islamic Games

© Report.az

Kiev. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ “Our team performed well and took second place in overall medal count. This is very good result among 22 countries”.

Head coach of Azerbaijan national freestyle wrestling team Firdovsi Umudov told Report, commenting on International wrestling tournament in Kiev.

He noted that he is satisfied with the organization. “We will keep on preparations for upcoming Islamic Solidarity Games”, told Firdovsi Umudov.

Gold medal winner of the tournament Gadjimurad Magomedsaidov told Report, he owes his victory to his coaches – head coach Firdovsi Umudov and personal coach Sadrudin Aygubov: “One has to work hard on himself, listen coaches to achieve victory and worthily represent our country – Azerbaijan”.

Kiev hosted 21th International tournament dedicated to great Ukrainian wrestlers and coaches on 3-4 March.

Azerbaijani team won 9 medals in total and positioned itself second among 22 countries and 400 participants in overall medal count.

Government officials, honored coaches, sportsmen, ambassador of Azerbaijan in Ukraine Azer Khudiyev, activists of Azerbaijan diaspora attended the opening ceremony of the tournament.