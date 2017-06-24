Formula 1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix statistics disclosed in numbers

© Report.az

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku City Circuit official webpage has disclosed statistics on the eve of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Report informs.

The numbers are listed below:

Drivers

If Sebastian Vettel maintains the lead for 14 laps in Baku, he will have led for 15,000 km in his career

If Ricciardo maintains the lead for 5 laps in Baku, he will have led for 800km in his career

Daniel Riccardo will earn his 700th point in F1 if he comes second

If he maintains the lead for 6 laps, Valtteri Bottas will have led for 400 km in his career

Nico Hülkenberg will earn his 400th point in F1 if he wins the race

Max Verstappen will earn his 300th point in F1 if he finishes ninth

Carlos Sainz will earn his 100th point in F1 if he comes fourth

If he maintains the lead for 33 laps in Baku, Valtteri Bottas will have led for 100 laps in his career

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix could see Daniil Kvyat complete his 50th F1 Grand Prix

Teams

If Williams Martini Racing scores 10 points here, the team will reach an overall total of 3500 points in its history

If Haas F1 Team scores 6 points here, it will reach the 50th point in its short history

Countries

If Marcus Ericsson scores above 13 points, this will mean that Swedish drivers have now secured 400 points and above in F1

If Daniil Kvyat finishes in eighth place or higher, this will mean that Russian drivers have now secured 200 points and above in F1

If Vettel, Hülkenberg or Wehrlein set the fastest lap, this will be the 150th time a German driver will have done so

If Sainz or Alonso make it on to the podium, this will be the 100th podium finish by a Spanish driver in F1

If Grosjean or Ocon were to win, this would be the 80th first place finish by a French driver in F1

If Ricciardo wins, this will be the 40th victory by an Australian in F1.