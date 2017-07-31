Five-time winner of 4th Islamic Solidarity Games became 13th in European Championship - PHOTO

© Report.az

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ 2017 The European Shooting Championship continues in Baku.

Report informs, on the 11th day of the tournament, Ruslan Lunyov, a member of the Azerbaijani team who won five gold medals at the IV Islamic Solidarity Games, became 13th with 572 points in 25m standard pistol shooting.

Yusuf Dikec, a representative from Turkey won the race with 587 points. Christian Reitz from Germany (with 582 points) won silver medal, Estonian Olesk Peeter (580) won bronze medal.

R. Lunyov won 7th and 9th places in a shooting with a pistol at a distance of 25 meters.

French male team scored 3472 points in 300 metre rifle three positions. Switzerland won second place with 3461 points and Austria - third place with 3458 points.

French athlete also won first place in 300 metre rifle three positions. Alexis Raynaud with 1167 points was ahead of all his opponents. Hungarian shooters - Peni Istvan (1163 points) and Sidi Peter (1161 points) won silver and bronze medals respectively.

Notably, none of the Azerbaijani shooters could reach the honorary podium at the European Championship that started on July 21. The competition ends on August 4.

Photo: Firi Salim