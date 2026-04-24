Five Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers begin competition at Euro Champs

Five Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers start competing today at the European Championships in Tirana, Albania.

According to Report, Islam Bazarganov (57 kg), Rashid Babazada (65 kg), Kanan Heybatov (70 kg), Jabrayil Hajiyev (79 kg), and Osman Nurmagomedov (97 kg) will step onto the mat.

In addition, three Azerbaijani women wrestlers will compete today in matches for bronze medals. Jala Aliyeva (57 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg), and Birgul Sultanova (65 kg) will fight to secure third place at the continental championship.

Earlier, Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) won gold medals, while Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) claimed bronze. Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman team ranked first overall in the team standings. Among the women, Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) also earned a bronze medal.