Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Five Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers begin competition at Euro Champs

    Individual sports
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 10:30
    Five Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers begin competition at Euro Champs

    Five Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers start competing today at the European Championships in Tirana, Albania.

    According to Report, Islam Bazarganov (57 kg), Rashid Babazada (65 kg), Kanan Heybatov (70 kg), Jabrayil Hajiyev (79 kg), and Osman Nurmagomedov (97 kg) will step onto the mat.

    In addition, three Azerbaijani women wrestlers will compete today in matches for bronze medals. Jala Aliyeva (57 kg), Ruzanna Mammadova (62 kg), and Birgul Sultanova (65 kg) will fight to secure third place at the continental championship.

    Earlier, Greco-Roman wrestlers Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) and Gurban Gurbanov (82 kg) won gold medals, while Rashad Mammadov (55 kg), Nihat Mammadli (60 kg), and Islam Abbasov (87 kg) claimed bronze. Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman team ranked first overall in the team standings. Among the women, Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) also earned a bronze medal.

    wrestling European Championships Azerbaijan Albania
    Azərbaycanın beş sərbəst güləşçisi Tiranadakı Avropa çempionatında mübarizəyə başlayır
    Сегодня 5 азербайджанских борцов вступают в борьбу на ЧЕ в Тиране

    Latest News

    20:41
    Photo

    Delegation from Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

    Military
    20:21

    EU calls for de-escalation in Middle East, preparing to strengthen its partnership with region

    Other countries
    20:01

    AFFA, Johan Cruyff Institute agree to cooperate in sports education

    Football
    19:41
    Photo

    AFFA, WUF13 Operations Company organize joint seminar

    Football
    19:21

    Czech Embassy announces dates of Babiš' visit to Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    19:02

    Swiss embassy in Iran to reopen gradually

    Other countries
    18:37

    Azerbaijani lawyer admitted to UK legal society

    Domestic policy
    18:14

    Zelenskyy: 193 Ukrainian troops return home in prisoner exchange

    Other countries
    17:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Switzerland explore partnership potential

    Business
    All News Feed