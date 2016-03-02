Fernando Alonso will arrive in Baku

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Official Ambassador of 2016 Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe forthcoming in Baku Fernando Alonso will visit Baku on March 8.

Report was told in Operations Committee of Baku City Circuit, during a two-day visit, he will get acquainted with the progress of the preparatory work on the streets.

Spanish driver will clearly see difficulties that will have to overcome by " McLaren" team in the upcoming summer competitions and driving on narrow slopes, sharp turns along the Fortress "Old City" with a speed of 340 km / h.