Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Farid Gayibov praises performance of Azerbaijani athletes at III CIS Games

    Individual sports
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 08:45
    Farid Gayibov praises performance of Azerbaijani athletes at III CIS Games

    Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has praised the performance of Azerbaijani athletes at the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.

    He was speaking for Baku TV's new television project, "Stay in Sports."

    "Of course, participating in these competitions is a great experience for our athletes. They will benefit from it in the upcoming tournaments. The results were higher than in the previous two similar competitions. I congratulate our athletes on their achievements and wish them continued success," the minister emphasized.

    The Azerbaijani team finished the 3rd CIS Games in second place with 184 medals (33 gold, 56 silver, and 95 bronze).

    Farid Gayibov praises performance of Azerbaijani athletes at III CIS Games

    3rd CIS Games Farid Gayibov Azerbaijan
    Video
    Fərid Qayıbov Azərbaycan idmançılarının III MDB Oyunlarında çıxışını yüksək qiymətləndirib
    Video
    Фарид Гаибов высоко оценил выступление азербайджанских спортсменов на III Играх СНГ

    Latest News

    09:50

    Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $70

    Energy
    09:50

    Trump: Exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners may begin on October 13

    Other countries
    09:36

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:24

    Cybersecurity festival kicks off in Baku

    ICT
    09:21

    CBA currency exchange rates (09.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:14

    Fighting continues in northern part of Gaza Strip

    Other countries
    09:01

    Azerbaijan investigating atrocities committed during conflict

    Foreign policy
    08:48

    Minister: Azerbaijan - reliable partner of int'l sports organizations

    Individual sports
    08:45
    Video

    Farid Gayibov praises performance of Azerbaijani athletes at III CIS Games

    Individual sports
    All News Feed