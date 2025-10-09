Farid Gayibov praises performance of Azerbaijani athletes at III CIS Games
Individual sports
- 09 October, 2025
- 08:45
Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has praised the performance of Azerbaijani athletes at the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.
He was speaking for Baku TV's new television project, "Stay in Sports."
"Of course, participating in these competitions is a great experience for our athletes. They will benefit from it in the upcoming tournaments. The results were higher than in the previous two similar competitions. I congratulate our athletes on their achievements and wish them continued success," the minister emphasized.
The Azerbaijani team finished the 3rd CIS Games in second place with 184 medals (33 gold, 56 silver, and 95 bronze).
Farid Gayibov praises performance of Azerbaijani athletes at III CIS Games
Latest News
09:50
Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $70Energy
09:50
Trump: Exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners may begin on October 13Other countries
09:36
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (09.10.2025)Finance
09:24
Cybersecurity festival kicks off in BakuICT
09:21
CBA currency exchange rates (09.10.2025)Finance
09:14
Fighting continues in northern part of Gaza StripOther countries
09:01
Azerbaijan investigating atrocities committed during conflictForeign policy
08:48
Minister: Azerbaijan - reliable partner of int'l sports organizationsIndividual sports
08:45
Video