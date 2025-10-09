Farid Gayibov praises performance of Azerbaijani athletes at III CIS Games

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has praised the performance of Azerbaijani athletes at the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.

He was speaking for Baku TV's new television project, "Stay in Sports."

"Of course, participating in these competitions is a great experience for our athletes. They will benefit from it in the upcoming tournaments. The results were higher than in the previous two similar competitions. I congratulate our athletes on their achievements and wish them continued success," the minister emphasized.

The Azerbaijani team finished the 3rd CIS Games in second place with 184 medals (33 gold, 56 silver, and 95 bronze).