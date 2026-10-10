European Rowing president visits Baku

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European Rowing President Asuncion Loriente has visited Baku, where she was briefed on the activities of the Azerbaijan Aquatics Federation and toured the training facilities of the Baku Rowing and Canoe Sports Club, Report informs.

During the visit, Loriente visited the administrative building of the Azerbaijan Aquatics Federation and received information about its activities.

The briefing highlighted Azerbaijan's achievements in international competitions in recent years, as well as the international President's Cup and Mingachevir Regatta rowing and canoeing tournaments held in the country. The development of various water sports was also discussed.

Loriente was subsequently presented with a commemorative gift on behalf of the Azerbaijan Aquatics Federation.

As part of her visit, the European Rowing president also toured the training facilities of the Baku Rowing and Canoe Sports Club, where she observed athletes training outdoors and using gym equipment.