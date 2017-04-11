Education Minister of Belarus: Holding of next European Games in Minsk is a right decision

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Youth Day has kicked off in Minsk, Belarus.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, delegation of Azerbaijani youth, led by Deputy Minister Intigam Babayev attended the event.

During the event, I.Babayev and Education Minister of Belarus Igor Karpenko held an open conversation with socially active local youth. The attendees were provided with detailed information on work with youths of both countries. Deputy Minister spoke about Baku 2015 first European Games and the volunteers of the games. He also provided information on the activity of the Youth Foundation under the President, works carried out in the area of work with youth in Azerbaijan and State Programs adopted.

I.Karpenko stressed that holding of 2019 European Games in Minsk as a right decision and noted the importance of Azerbaijan's practice in this field.

At the end, I.Babayev and I.Karpenko answered questions of the youth. Youth policies of both countries were discussed in the event, attended by the Azerbaijanis studying in Belarus.