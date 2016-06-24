Delegation of Azerbaijan Automobile Federation attends FIA annual sports conference

Baku. 24 June. REPORT.AZ/ The delegation of the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) have paid a visit to the city of Turin, Italy. Report was told in the Federation, AAF officials are attending an annual sport conference of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

The main theme of the event, which began on June 21 is a car sport's past, present and future.

During the event, panel discussions are made as well as strategies for the development of domestic automobile federations, motor sport safety, motor sports and unity of automotive industry conducted panel discussions on the subject of unity.

The 2016 Formula 1 European Grand Prix in Baku is in the center of attention of the conference. During the meeting the high level of competition was mentioned. Four-time Formula 1 World Champion, "Ferrari" driver Sebastian Vettel stated that "Formula 1 racing in Baku was organized in a high level.

The event, which will end today was attended by the world motor sport and industry representatives, automobile federations.