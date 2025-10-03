Bronze medalist in football at 3rd CIS Games determined
Individual sports
- 03 October, 2025
- 18:32
The bronze medalist of the football tournament at the 3rd CIS Games has been determined.
According to Report"s correspondent, the third-place match was contested between the national teams of Belarus and Tajikistan.
Belarus claimed victory with a 2:0 scoreline.
The football competition will conclude tomorrow, when the national team of Azerbaijan will face Russia in the final.
