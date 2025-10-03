Bronze medalist in football at 3rd CIS Games determined

Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Individual sports
    The bronze medalist of the football tournament at the 3rd CIS Games has been determined.

    According to Report"s correspondent, the third-place match was contested between the national teams of Belarus and Tajikistan.

    Belarus claimed victory with a 2:0 scoreline.

    The football competition will conclude tomorrow, when the national team of Azerbaijan will face Russia in the final.

    Azərbaycan millisinin baş məşqçisi: "Batut gimnastikasında rəqabət çox çətin idi"
    Определен бронзовый призер соревнований по футболу на III Играх СНГ

