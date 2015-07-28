Boston refuses to sign host contract for Olympics 2024

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he won’t sign a host city contract that is key to the city’s bid for the 2024 Olympics without more assurances that taxpayers won’t foot the bill.

Report informs citing Euronews, Walsh made that announcement at a hastily called news conference Monday that coincided with Governor Charlie Baker’s meeting with the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The USOC has made it clear that it needs full support from city and state leaders, and the Walsh announcement looks like a major blow to the bid.

The USOC board was scheduled to confer after its meeting with Baker.

Walsh said he was prepared to let the bid drop if he was forced to sign the contract before he received more assurances.

“I’m not signing an agreement that’s going to cost the taxpayers if there are overruns,” he said.