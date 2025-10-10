Bilalhabashi Nazarov makes history in Azerbaijani boxing

Young athlete Bilalhabashi Nazarov has made history in Azerbaijani boxing.

According to Report, citing the press service of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, the 18-year-old national team member achieved this by winning a gold medal at the European U-19 Championship held in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

He became the first Azerbaijani boxer to win the title of European youth champion twice. A year ago in Poreč, Croatia, Nazarov was crowned the continent"s best. The graduate of the Astara Boxing School won both gold medals under the guidance of the national team"s head coach, Elbrus Rzayev.

The European Championship in the Czech Republic was also historic for Azerbaijani women"s boxing. For the first time in the country"s history, the Azerbaijani women"s team won medals - two in total. Under the leadership of head coach Ilkin Aghayev, Banuchichek Nasirli (48 kg) earned silver, while Ilkana Ahmadova (+80 kg) took bronze.

For the first time in 16 years, the Azerbaijani national team won five medals at the European U-19 Championship.

The other medals were secured by Zidan Gumbatov (55 kg) and Subkhan Babaev (60 kg), who both finished in third place.