Baku to host motocross championship dedicated to Victory Day

    Individual sports
    • 01 November, 2025
    • 17:08
    With the organization of the Azerbaijan Motorcycle Sports Federation (AMSF), a motocross championship dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day will be held.

    According to Report, the race will take place on November 11 in the Badamdar area.

    The main goal of the event is to support the development of motorcycle sports in Azerbaijan, increase interest in sports among young people, and honor the cherished memory of heroes who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

    In addition to the country's top motocross athletes, pilots invited from various regions of Azerbaijan will also participate in the championship. On race day, spectators will witness thrilling stages, exemplary performances, a moto show, and motorcycle exhibitions.

    The motocross championship, which will take on a traditional character, is planned to be held annually as a series dedicated to Victory Day.

