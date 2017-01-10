Baku will play host to 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF).

Report informs, acting president of European Olympic Committee (EOC) Janez Kocijančič told during his visit to Baku.

He told that 4000 participants from 50 countries will participate in EYOF. But he noted that the official agreement is yet to be signed.

Member of EOC directors board, vice president of National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade told that the agreement will be signed on January 26 at the meeting in Switzerland.

Notably, EYOF engaging sportsmen at age 16-18 will celebrate 25th anniversary this year in Hungary.