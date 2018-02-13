 Top
    Baku hosts conference "Advantages of holding Olympic sports competitions to the country"

    The event was also attended by F1 Group CEO, Chase Carey

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ The conference titled "Advantages of holding Olympic sports competitions to the country" has today started at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

    Report informs, the subject of the event is the review of the future of the country in the field of tourism and sport, the economic and social impact of the Grand Prix of Formula 1, as well as business opportunities.

    The event was attended by Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov, Culture and Tourism Minister Abulfas Garayev, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of Formula 1 Group Chase Carey, Vice President of Azerbaijan Airlines Eldar Hajiyev, Azerbaijan Grand Prix promoter Arif Rahimov, Country Managing Partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Azerbaijan Movlan Pashayev, Global director, promoter and business relations at Formula One Management Chloe Targett-Adams, Executive Director of AmCham Azerbaijan Natavan Mammadova, Director of Commercial Department of Eurodesign Leyla Nasrullayeva and others.

