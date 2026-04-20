Azerbaijani wrestlers win 13 medals in Antalya tournament

Azerbaijani wrestlers have claimed a total of 13 medals at the Champions tournament held in Antalya, Türkiye, Report informs.

According to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, four wrestlers reached the podium on the final day of the competition. In freestyle wrestling, Bashir Verdiyev (65 kg) and Yusif Dursunov (125 kg) won silver medals, while Mukhamad Gantemirov (125 kg) secured bronze.

In Greco-Roman wrestling, Tural Ahmadov (63 kg) defeated all his opponents to become the champion in his weight category.

In the team standings of freestyle wrestling, Azerbaijan's national team finished third with 119 points.

Overall, Azerbaijani wrestlers collected 13 medals at the tournament: 3 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze.