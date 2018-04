Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijani wrestlers will participate full squad in the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games. Relevant fixtures will be made."

Vice President of the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation Namig Aliyev told Report.

Namig Aliyev said that several members of the wrestling team are expected to finish their careers until the Games.

Notably, the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games will be held in Baku in May 2017.