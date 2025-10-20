Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Azerbaijani wrestler reaches final at World Championship

    Individual sports
    20 October, 2025
    • 21:48
    Azerbaijani wrestler reaches final at World Championship

    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ziya Babashov has advanced to the final of the U-23 World Championship held in Novi Sad, Serbia.

    According to Report, Azerbaijani athlete, competing in the 63 kg weight category, defeated Turkish wrestler Servet Angi with a score of 2:1 on his way to the decisive round, securing at least a silver medal.

    The U-23 World Championship will continue until October 27.

    Azərbaycan güləşçisi dünya çempionatında finala yüksəlib

