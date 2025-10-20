Azerbaijani wrestler reaches final at World Championship

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ziya Babashov has advanced to the final of the U-23 World Championship held in Novi Sad, Serbia.

According to Report, Azerbaijani athlete, competing in the 63 kg weight category, defeated Turkish wrestler Servet Angi with a score of 2:1 on his way to the decisive round, securing at least a silver medal.

The U-23 World Championship will continue until October 27.