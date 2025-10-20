Azerbaijani wrestler reaches final at World Championship
Individual sports
- 20 October, 2025
- 21:48
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ziya Babashov has advanced to the final of the U-23 World Championship held in Novi Sad, Serbia.
According to Report, Azerbaijani athlete, competing in the 63 kg weight category, defeated Turkish wrestler Servet Angi with a score of 2:1 on his way to the decisive round, securing at least a silver medal.
The U-23 World Championship will continue until October 27.
Latest News
21:48
Azerbaijani wrestler reaches final at World ChampionshipIndividual sports
21:00
Deputy Minister: Caspian Sea's falling water levels still overlookedEcology
20:52
Armenia, Moldova discuss European integrationOther countries
20:43
Juventus hand new contract extension to RuganiFootball
20:23
Turkish, Greek FMs convene in LuxembourgRegion
20:08
Photo
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center strengthens co-op with leading UN agenciesForeign policy
19:57
Kaja Kallas: Kremlin will only enter talks with Ukraine if it faces defeatOther countries
19:35
Photo
Cargo shipment via Azerbaijan's railways along Middle Corridor up 6%Infrastructure
19:25