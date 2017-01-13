Azerbaijani weightlifter stripped of Olympic medal

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Silver medal hopes of Azerbaijani weightlifter Intigam Zairov for London 2012 Summer Olympics failed.

Report informs, the International Olympic Committee punished the athlete, competing at 94 kg weight category.

This is due to positive result of re-analysis of London 2012 Olympic doping test of the 31-year old athlete. 2009 European vice-champion revealed to take dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turinabol) at the Olympics. Zairov deprived of the 6th place and diploma of the Olympics. However, the athlete ranked second and got a chance to win a silver medal as preceding 4 athletes failed doping test.

Notably, re-analysis of Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics doping test of Intigam Zairov resulted positive. Also, Zairov disqualified for a period of 8 years for failing doping test in 2015 World Championship. The same situation at the London 2012 Olympic means Zairov to be disqualified from weightlifting for life.