Azerbaijani weightlifter competing in Kazakhstan team became a world champion

Baku. 25 November.REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani weightlifter Nijat Rahimov became a world champion in the composition of Kazakhstan national team.

Report informs, 22-years-old athlete gained this achievement in the championship held in Houston city, USA.

77-kg Rahimov put up a 165-kg snatch and 201-kg clean and jerk and gained 372 kg's result. DPRK representative Kim Kwang-song's results were same. But member of Kazakhstan team (75,88 kg) won gold medal as for his less weight than North Korean athlete (76,76 kg).

Representing Azerbaijan in this weight Elkhan Aligulizadeh 357 kg (154+203) took 6th place, Afgan Bayramov 324 kg (140+184) 29th.