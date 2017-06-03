Azerbaijani two-time world champion challenging British boxer who beat Vladimir Klitschko

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani two-time world champion Magomedrasul Majidov challenging British Olympic champion, current worldIBF, IBO andWBA heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua.

31-year-old athlete who defeated Joshua in 2011 World Cup Final in an interview with Report said that he is ready to fight with Anthony Joshua in professional ring.

M. Majidov said he has no fear even recently British fighter beat Vladimir Klitschko and won three belts: “ When I fought Anthony Joshua 6 years ago in Baku during World Cup Final I never thought that Joshua would beat Klitschko in professional boxing. I was thinking about myself during the final and I won.

It was a good fight between Joshua and Klitschko. Such fights not happen very often. Still, I'd like to meet him. Why not? I don’t think he is stronger than me. I can fight with Anthony Joshua even tomorrow”

Notably, Magomedrasul Majidov in weight category of 91 kg won gold medals in 2011 and 2013 world championships. He also became the European champion in 2013. At the same time Majidov is winner of "Baku-2017" 4th Islamic Solidarity Games, 2012 London Summer Olympic Games and bronze medalist of "2015" first European Games.