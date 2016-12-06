Azerbaijani taekwondo squad to compete at Grand Prix and World Cup named

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters to participate at final stage of Grand Prix to be held in Baku and World Cup team championship were announced.

Report was informed at the Azerbaijan Taekwondo Federation, 7 fighters will represent Azerbaijan at Grand Prix and 10 fighters at World Cup.

Men’s team members to compete for Grand Prix on December 9 are: Roman Samodurov (58 kg), Aykhan Tagizade (68 kg), Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg), Radik Isaev (+80 kg); women’s team include: Patimat Abakarova (49 kg), Yaprak Erish (57 kg) and Farida Azizova (67 kg).

Competition will start at 10:00. 128 sportsmen from 47 countries will fight in Baku. 45 WTF referees, including three Azerbaijanis – Elshan Guliyev, Oh Quang Chol and Elshad Mammadov, will manage fights. Winner of the tournament of G8 category will gain 80 ranking points. Winners of silver and bronze medals will collect 48 and 28.8 points respectively. Winners of top three places will gain $6000, $3000 and $1000 respectively.

Following fighters will represent Azerbaijan in World Cup team championship: men: Mahammad Mammadov (63 kg), Aykhan Tagizade, Sina Bahrami (both 68 kg), Said Guliyev (74 kg), Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg), Radik Isaev (+87 kg); women: Safiye Polat (49 kg), Zeyvi Karimova, Gulhanim Yeshildal (both 57 kg), Yaprak Erish (62 kg), Melissa Pagnotta (67 kg) and Resmiye Oogink (73 kg).

G2 category tournament will take 2 days. Members of teams to win top three positions will gain 20, 12 and 7.2 points respectively.