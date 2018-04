Azerbaijani squad to participate at Baku Chess Olympiad unveiled

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani squad to participate at the Baku Chess Olympiad has been unveiled.

Report informs, 6 teams will take part in the Olympiad.

So, 3 men and 3 women's teams will compete. Each team will be composed of the 5 сhess players.

Men's teams

I team:Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Teymur Rajabov, Rauf Mammadov, Eltaj Safarli, Arkadij Naiditsch

II team:Vasif Durarbayli, Namig Guliyev, Gadir Huseynov, Nijat Abasov, Ulvi Bajarani

III team:Nail Bashirli, Mahammad Muradli, Vugar Asadli, Parviz Gasimov, Abdulla Gadimbayli

Women's teams

I team:Zeynab Mammadyarova, Gunay Mammadzade, Aydan Hojjatova, Gulnar Mammadova, Narmin Kazimova

II team:Turkan Mammadyarova, Nargiz Umudova, Khayala Abdulla, Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Narmin Khalafova

III team:Narmin Mammadova, Khanim Balajayeva, Govhar Beydullayeva, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Aynur Katanova

Notably, the solemn opening ceremony of the 42th World Chess Olympiad will be organized at the National Gymnastics Arena on September 1. The games will be held in the Baku Crystal Hall.