Azerbaijani specialists attend seminar of International Judo Federation

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ The international seminar was held for referees and trainers with support of International Judo Federation (IJF) in Mittersill, Austria.

Report informs the seminar attended by IJF President Marius Vizer, consisted of theoretical and practical parts. The introduction of new rules and regulations in judo was shown to paricipants and widely discussed.

Chairman of Referees Committee of Azerbaijan Judo Federation (AJF), international referee Fariz Huseynov and Head of the sector for development of judo in regions, trainer Tarlan Poladov have attended the seminar.