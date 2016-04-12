Azerbaijani sambo fighters win 8 medals at European Championship

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan have claimed a clutch of 8 medals at the European Sambo Championship among Youth and Juniors in Toulouse, France.

Report informs, junior sambo fighter Asim Ahmadov in 70kg weighting category and Alish Yusifov in the youth`s 48kg class brought home gold medals, while young fighters Aslan Mirazey snatched a silver medal in the 90kg division.

Junior fighters Fuad Mammadov at 56kg, Tural Allahverdiyev at 62kg, and Bahadir Asgarov at 65kg, as well as young fighters Murad Aliyev at 52kg and Abdulla Abdullayev at 60kg grabbed bronze medals.