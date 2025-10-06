Azerbaijani rowers finish III CIS Games with 4 medals
Individual sports
- 06 October, 2025
- 14:34
The rowing competitions at the 3rd CIS Games have concluded in Azerbaijan, Report informs.
Azerbaijani rowers won a total of four medals following the two-day competition at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir.
Alimurad Hajizade won a silver medal. Amil Ramazanov won two bronze medals. The duo of Ivan Vorobyansky and Huseyn Hasanov also took third place.
