Azerbaijani rowers finish III CIS Games with 4 medals

The rowing competitions at the 3rd CIS Games have concluded in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Azerbaijani rowers won a total of four medals following the two-day competition at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir.

Alimurad Hajizade won a silver medal. Amil Ramazanov won two bronze medals. The duo of Ivan Vorobyansky and Huseyn Hasanov also took third place.