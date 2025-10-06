Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijani rowers finish III CIS Games with 4 medals

    Individual sports
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 14:34
    Azerbaijani rowers finish III CIS Games with 4 medals

    The rowing competitions at the 3rd CIS Games have concluded in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    Azerbaijani rowers won a total of four medals following the two-day competition at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir.

    Alimurad Hajizade won a silver medal. Amil Ramazanov won two bronze medals. The duo of Ivan Vorobyansky and Huseyn Hasanov also took third place.

    Azerbaijan 3rd CIS Games rowing
    Azərbaycan avarçəkənləri III MDB Oyunlarını dörd medalla başa vurublar
    Азербайджанские гребцы завершили III Игры СНГ с четырьмя медалями

