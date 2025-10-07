Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Azerbaijani para shooter wins gold at European Championship in Croatia

    Individual sports
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 20:06
    Azerbaijani para shooter wins gold at European Championship in Croatia

    Azerbaijani para shooter Kamran Zeynalov has won a gold medal at the European Championship held in Osijek, Croatia.

    According to Report, the athlete claimed first place in the 10-meter air pistol event (P1) with a score of 235.6 points.

    Earlier in the championship, Zeynalov also secured silver medals in two events: the 10-meter mixed team air pistol (P6), alongside Aybaniz Babayeva, and the 50-meter pistol event (P4), with a score of 221.6 points.

    Azərbaycan paragüllə atıcısı Avropa çempionatında qızıl medal qazanıb
    Азербайджанский парастрелок взял золото ЧЕ в Хорватии

