Azerbaijani para shooter wins gold at European Championship in Croatia

Azerbaijani para shooter Kamran Zeynalov has won a gold medal at the European Championship held in Osijek, Croatia.

According to Report, the athlete claimed first place in the 10-meter air pistol event (P1) with a score of 235.6 points.

Earlier in the championship, Zeynalov also secured silver medals in two events: the 10-meter mixed team air pistol (P6), alongside Aybaniz Babayeva, and the 50-meter pistol event (P4), with a score of 221.6 points.